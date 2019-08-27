Deputies seek ‘suspicious person’ who prompted alert warning at Wesley Chapel school

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a “suspicious person” who was seen near New River Elementary School in Wesley Chapel.

The agency said the school was placed on “Alert Campus” Tuesday morning while deputies searched for a suspicious man who was in the parking lot.

Investigators released a surveillance photo showing an individual who was wearing a green shirt with a USF Bulls emblem, dark jeans and black shoes.

They believe the person in question is a 6 feet tall white male with dirty blonde hair. He is believed to be about 20 years old.

Those with information on this person are being asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

LATEST STORIES: