Deputies seek possible witness to fatal shooting outside Tampa 7-Eleven

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible witness to a deadly shooting outside a gas station.

Deputies said a man was shot outside the 7-Eleven gas station on the corner of Memorial Highway and George Road. He had been involved in a verbal altercation with the shooter outside the store. When he tried to drive away, the shooter pulled up next to his vehicle and opened fire, deputies said.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

“Surveillance video shows a Hispanic male, driving a white Mini Cooper, come in contact with the victim outside the gas station, before entering the convenience store to make a purchase,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Detectives would like to talk to this individual about what he may have seen and are asking anyone who may know him, or who sees him, to please come forward.”

Those with information about the possible witness or the shooting is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.