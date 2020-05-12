Deputies seek missing Port Richey woman, 20

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing in Port Richey.

Deputies are looking for Natasha Brown, who is 4 feet 11 inches, weighing 20 pounds. Brown has black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said Brown last called her mother on Saturday and said she was at a hotel and would return home soon, but she never arrived home or made contact with her mother again.

It’s unclear which hotel she was calling from.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding Natasha’s whereabouts to call 727-847-8102 option 7 immediately.

