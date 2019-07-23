Deputies locate missing Brandon man with dementia

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE | The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has located a man with dementia who was reported missing on Monday.

The agency said 75-year-old David Pecku was located, but did not provide any information regarding his condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered man from Brandon.

David Pecku, 75, who is described as a black male with short hair and an unshaven face, vanished after leaving his apartment in the 1300 block of Gulf Stream Circle on Monday.

Pecku was last seen wearing black pants, black shirt and blue tennis shoes and may be carrying a bag of clothes, according to deputies.

Investigators say Pecku has dementia and other health concerns and has wandered away from his residence before.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are encouraged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

