Deputies seek missing 78-year-old Pasco County woman

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 78-year-old woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Deputies said Carol Dekoning Nielsen was last seen near Medical Center of Trinity, 9330 FL-54 at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. Her vehicle was spotted hours later near the intersection of Broad Street and Hurban Street in Hernando County. It’s a 2015 charcoal gray Kia Sorrento with the Florida tag IL19XI.

Nielson is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing a blouse and slacks before she disappeared.

Those with information about her whereabouts should call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102, option 7.