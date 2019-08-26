Deputies seek man missing from Sarasota nursing home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 66-year-old man who has been missing since he left a nursing home this weekend.

Robert Halvorson walked out of the Springwood Nursing Home on Northgate Court in Sarasota at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

Halvorson has chronic medical and memory problems, officials said. He is a 5 feet 7 inches white male, weighing 140 pounds.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 861-5800.

