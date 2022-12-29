PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies are searching for a missing elderly man after he was last seen early Thursday morning.

According to officials, Antonio Emiris, 71, was last seen leaving his residence at 1029 Idlewild Drive South in Dunedin around 5 a.m.

Police said he is believed to be driving a 2006 silver Ford Freestar van with a license plate that reads 0996VX.

Emiris is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

This is a stock photo provided by the police of what Emiris’ car looks like.

According to officials, Emiris suffers from mental illnesses. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.