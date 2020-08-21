Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old Wesley Chapel boy

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old Wesley Chapel boy who was reported missing on Thursday.

Austin Huntington was last seen around 9 p.m. in the Knollwood Acres area of San Antonio, wearing black plants, a red Hollister hoodie and gray and orange shoes.

Austin is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call 911 immediately.

