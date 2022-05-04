LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are looking for a woman they said stole a puppy from a home in Polk County on Sunday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown woman repeatedly knocked on the victim’s door in the Peachtree Mobile Home Park in unincorporated Lakeland.

When no one came to the door, deputies said the woman took a 4-month-old brindle and white pit bull puppy from a kennel in the front yard.

PCSO said the woman had red hair, was wearing a long yellow plaid shirt and blue jeans, and got into an early model silver Dodge Caravan driven by a blonde woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Weston at 863-632-2457 and reference case number 22-18530. Anonymous tips can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.