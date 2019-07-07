Deputies reminds drivers to use caution when raining

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As we experience more Florida showers in the area, it is important to use caution on the roads especially when it is raining outside.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to be safe when the roads are slick.

Deputies responded to a three-car crash at W Waters Avenue and Pinehurst Drive Sunday around noon where one car was completely wedged underneath the one in front of it.

Deputies say slick roads led to the crash but luckily no one was hurt.

Remember, use caution while driving in the rain and to give yourself plenty of room between you and the other cars on the road.