PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Friday of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.

Deputies said Amy Harrington, 38, of Madeira Beach, rear-ended another vehicle roughly one mile from her home on April 27. When deputies arrived, they said Harrington showed several signs of impairment including bloodshot, watery, and glassy eyes as well as dilated pupils.

When Harrington was asked to walk the line, she “struggled to follow instructions, and was unsteady on her feet almost falling,” arrest documents said.

Amy Harrington, 38, of Madeira Beach (Credit: Pinellas County Jail)

In the newly released video, the deputy administering a field sobriety test can be heard asking Harrington to walk the line.

“Do you want to pay attention so I can give you the instructions?” the deputy said.

“Yeah, well, you sound like my ballet coach,” Harrington answered before taking five steps on the line and then transitioning into a ballet sequence.

“That wasn’t the exercise that I was demonstrating,” the deputy said.

Without responding, Harrington then leaped into a ballet/Irish folk hybrid dance.

The sheriff’s office said Harrington later refused testing, which marked the second time she refused to test after a separate incident in Pinellas County on March 3, 2019.

She was charged with driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to testing.

Deputies said they found a white foam cup containing a light yellow liquid that smelled of alcohol in the center cup holder of Harrington’s car.