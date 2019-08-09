Deputies: Pasco man fought gunman after being shot in head, died from gunshot wound to chest

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 33-year-old man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old in Holiday.

Dan Juan Antonio Coleman Jr. allegedly shot Jonathan McCoy in his chest and head in the living room of a home on Holiday Lake Drive, according to an affidavit.

Deputies said their fight spilled onto the front lawn where McCoy collapsed and died.

Coleman allegedly fled the scene in his girlfriend’s white Hyundai.

A witness said she woke up before the shooting and saw Coleman and McCoy talking in low voices near a door. She said she saw Coleman punch McCoy and then the men began fighting.

Another witness said she heard three to four gunshots and a scream. When she went to check on the noise, she saw the men fighting in the living room, then go outside. McCoy’s father, Stephen McCoy, followed them outside and tried to break up the fight, according to the affidavit.

Deputies arrived at the scene after the shooting and recovered a .22 caliber bullet and a gold knife with blood on the blade.

An autopsy determined McCoy died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Coleman’s girlfriend told detectives she awoke to find him sitting on their couch around 2 a.m. He told her he had been stabbed.

Coleman later told deputies he was riding his bike near a convenience store when a stranger robbed and stabbed him.

A search of Coleman’s home turned up a gun holster, along with .22 caliber bullets, which were found in the pockets of his bloodstained shorts. Deputies also found the ammunition in his girlfriend’s Hyundai. She said the bullets were not there before.

Coleman, 33, was arrested and charged with homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities say Coleman has a lengthy criminal history, which includes charges for possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription among other charges.

