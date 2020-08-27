Deputies need help identifying woman found wandering in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sherif’s Office is asking the public for help identifying an elderly woman who was fund disoriented and wandering near a park in Largo.

A citizen called police when they found the woman wandering near Walsingham Park located, 12615 102nd Avenue North on Thursday.

Deputies said the woman couldn’t remember her name or her address.

The woman is an Asian female in her 60s, 70s, or 80s. She has shoulder-length gray hair and was wearing a black and white checkered top, blue leggings and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nicole Thompson at (727) 582-6374 or nthompson@pcsonet.com.

LATEST STORIES: