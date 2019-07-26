Deputies: Naked man running through Redington Beach arrested

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was taken into custody after he was reportedly seen running “completely naked” through Redington Beach, an affidavit stated.

At about 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Pinellas deputies responded to reports of a naked man on the third floor of a property in the 17100 block of Gulf Boulevard.

Once they arrived, the man, identified as Kenneth Frederick Marsh, started making abnormal statements and refused to speak with law enforcement, according to deputies.

Marsh reportedly took off running and ended up at a yard in the 17000 block of 1st Street East, where he tried to hide behind some bushes.

“I made contact with the defendant, who was completely naked to where his penis was fully visible and he was able to provide all of his information, including address,” the arresting officer said in the report.

Marsh explained that he was blacked out and did not remember where he was coming from or how he lost his clothes, the deputy said.

He later recalled smoking marijuana and going to the gym with his wife, but still could not remember how he ended up naked.

After being medically evaluated, Marsh was arrested for exposure of sexual organs, a misdemeanor.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and later released.

