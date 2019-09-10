Deputies: Morton Plant Hospital employee found passed out behind wheel with syringe in arm

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Morton Plant Hospital employee is facing charges after deputies say she was found passed out behind the wheel at an intersection with a syringe in her arm.

Stephany Looper, 35, was arrested on Sunday night. Pinellas County deputies say she was spotted driving her vehicle at the intersection of McMullen Booth Road and Main Street in Clearwater around 9 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies they saw Looper passed out behind the wheel with a syringe injected in her arm, an arrest report says. When deputies made contact with Looper, they say a bandage was still attached to the arm that witnesses had reported seeing the syringe in.

According to the arrest report, deputies saw four vials of Diprivan in open view on the passenger side of Looper’s car that still contained a small amount of “white, milky liquid residue.” Deputies say they also spotted a used syringe and used IV, both with similar white, milky liquid residue “likely to be Diprivan.”

The FDA describes Diprivan as an “intravenous general anesthetic and sedation drug.”

According to the arrest report, Looper told deputies she “works at Morton Plant Hospital as a CRNA and forgot the items were in her pockets.” Deputies say she was still wearing her work uniform at the time.

Looper was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. Online jail records show she has since bonded out.