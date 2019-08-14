Deputies: Masked men held 2 people at gunpoint in Tampa home invasion

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are seeking two people accused of holding two people at gunpoint during an early Wednesday morning home invasion in Tampa, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said two masked men entered at home in the 9500 block of Red Run Drive through an unlocked door.

There, they held a man and a woman at gunpoint and stole their money and credit cards.

Deputies have not determined whether the suspects and the victims knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

