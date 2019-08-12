Deputies: Man made thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases at Brandon stores

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are looking for a man who was caught on camera after allegedly committing thousands of dollars worth of credit card fraud.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images of the alleged fraudster in hopes that someone recognizes him.

Deputies said the man in question fraudulently purchased $4,712.49 in items from a Best Buy and a buybuy BABY in Brandon.

The man is now wanted for credit card fraud and identity theft.

Anyone who recognizes this man is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.