Deputies locate missing Hernando County man

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE | The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this month has been safely located.

John Wesley Biggs said left his home because he did not care for his previous living arrangments at the YMCA in Pasco County.

Further information was not immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing endangered man.

The Highland’s County Sheriff’s office says 39-year-old John Wesley Biggs was last seen at the YMCA, located at Mariner Way and Mooring Circle in Spring Hill on July 28, just after 5 P.M.

Biggs left the building on foot; however, his mode of travel is unknown from there.

Biggs has numerous mental health diagnoses that affect his decision making; he has also been known to have seizures.

Biggs is described as 6 feet 2 inches, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white/blue/purple striped shirt, khaki cargo shorts, and dark blue Converse sneakers with a white sole.

If you have seen Biggs or know his current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

