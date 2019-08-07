Deputies investigate shooting that killed man, stabbing that wounded another in Holiday

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of one man and the stabbing of another in Holiday.

The shooting and stabbing occurred in the 3800 block of Holiday Lake Drive early Wednesday morning.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died. The man injured in the stabbing is now in custody, deputies said. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but deputies said the men knew each other.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES: