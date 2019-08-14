Deputies investigate fatal accident on Manhattan Avenue in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – At least one person has died after a crash in Tampa early Wednesday morning, deputies said.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Manhattan Avenue and Broad Street.
Deputies have closed Manhattan Avenue between Waters Avenue and Sligh Avenue while they work the scene of the accident.
The roadway is expected to reopen around 5:30 a.m.
