Depression closes lane on I-4 in Seffner

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A stretch of Interstate 4 in Seffner is shut down because of a depression in the roadway, officials said.

Right now, the right eastbound lane of the interstate is closed at the Country Road 579/Mango Road exit as crews make repairs.

Officials say the lane will remain closed through Friday evening, maybe longer.

In the meantime, motorists should expect significant delays in the area. They’re advised to seek alternate routes.

