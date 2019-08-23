HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A stretch of Interstate 4 in Seffner is shut down because of a depression in the roadway, officials said.
Right now, the right eastbound lane of the interstate is closed at the Country Road 579/Mango Road exit as crews make repairs.
Officials say the lane will remain closed through Friday evening, maybe longer.
In the meantime, motorists should expect significant delays in the area. They’re advised to seek alternate routes.
LATEST STORIES:
- Depression closes lane on I-4 in Seffner
- Man accused of stabbing Tampa bus driver to death due in court as state seeks death penalty
- VIDEO: Woman shoves dog in trunk after Florida animal shelter refuses to euthanize it
- Losing daylight: Friday marks last sunset later than 8 p.m. until spring
- Jury could deliberate Friday in deadly parking lot shooting trial