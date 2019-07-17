Democratic Rep. Al Green file articles of impeachment against Trump

In this photo from Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, arrives for a Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House has overwhelmingly voted to kill a resolution from Green to impeach President Donald Trump. The vote Wednesday was 364-58. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP/WFLA) — Texas Rep. Al Green has introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, potentially forcing a vote this week on whether to remove the president from office.

The vote would come too soon for most Democrats, as a majority of the caucus appears to oppose impeachment, for now. But Green is seeking to capitalize on a growing sentiment for impeachment in the wake of Trump’s racist tweets over the weekend.

Green introduced the measure shortly after the House voted to condemn Trump for tweets that four Democratic congresswomen should “go back” to their home countries. All are Americans. Green said Tuesday that Trump is unfit for office and “enough is enough.”

Any member of the House can force an impeachment vote. Green has done so twice before, unsuccessfully.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, read the following on the House floor Tuesday night.

Madam speaker, pursuant to clause 2-a-1 of rule 9, I rise to give notice of my intention to raise a question of the privileges of the House, the form of the resolution is as follows. Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States of high misdemeanor, resolved that Donald John Trump, President of the United States, is unfit to be president, unfit to represent the American values of decency and morality, respectability and civility, honesty and propriety, reputability and integrity. Unfit to defend the ideals that have made America great, unfit to defend liberty and justice for all as is told in the pledge of allegiance. Is unfit to defend the American ideal of all person’s being created equal as exalted in the declaration of Independence, is unfit to ensure domestic tranquility, promote the general welfare and to ensure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity as lauded in the preamble of the United States Constitution. Is unfit to protect government of the people, by the people, for the people as elucidated in the Gettysburg Address. And impeached for high misdemeanor that the following article of impeachment be exhibited to the Senate. Article of impeachment exhibited by the house of representatives of the United States and the name of itself of the people of the United States against Donald John Trump, President of the United States. In maintenance and support of its impeachment against him for high misdemeanors committed as president, constituting harm to American society, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States. Article 1, the House of Representatives on July 16, 2019 strongly condemned President Donald Trump’s racist comments that have legitimatized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color by saying that our fellow Americans who are immigrants and those who may look to the president like immigrants, should go back to other countries, by referring to immigrants and asylum seekers as invaders. And by saying that members of Congress who are immigrants or those of our colleagues who are wrongly assumed to be immigrants, do not belong in Congress or in the United States of America. In all of this, the aforementioned Donald John Trump has by his statement, brought the high office of the President of the United States in contempt, ridiculed, disgraced and disrepute, has sown seeds of discord among the people of the United States, has demonstrated that he is unfit to be president and has betrayed his trust as President of the United States to the manifest injury of the people of the United States. And has committed a high misdemeanor in office.



Therefore, Donald John Trump, by causing such harm to the society of the United States, is unfit to be president and warrants impeachment, trial and removal from office.

LATEST STORIES: