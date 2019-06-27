Democratic Debates preview on WFLA Now

Breaking News
Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf
MIAMI (WFLA) – The 2020 Democratic race begins Wednesday night in Miami as candidates seek their party’s nomination to challenge President Trump next year.

8 On Your Side’s JB Biunno, Rod Carter and political analysts here in Florida will be live on WFLA Now before and after the debate, which begins at 9:00 p.m EST on WFLA-NBC.

You can interact with our team and join the conversation here on WFLA.com and WFLA’s Facebook page. 

WFLA’s live stream, Battleground Florida: The Democratic Debates, will begin at 8:00 p.m. and lead into the debate.  A post-debate live stream will begin at 11:00 p.m, giving our analysts a chance to name winners and losers. 

