WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFLA) — Rep. Val Demings, D-Orlando, came out in full support of President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson after her first day of confirmation hearings before the U.S. Senate judiciary committee.

“We are Florida proud today,” Demings said about Jackson—who grew up in Miami—during an interview on CNN with Anderson Cooper. “When I watched Judge Jackson enter that hearing room, I couldn’t help but think of how many girls, particularly black girls, I know were inspired by that moment.”

“Judge Jackson has a spectacular record and impeccable credentials. Quite frankly, all of America should be proud of this moment.”

“You’re a former member of law enforcement yourself,” Cooper began to ask, referring to Demings’ 27-year career with the Orlando Police Department, where she retired as chief in 2011. “I’m wondering what you make of some of the Republicans’ line of attack that Judge Jackson is essentially soft on crime?”

“I think that there are senators in that courtroom who have different agendas, but what I can tell you is that whatever their agenda, Judge Jackson is prepared,” Demings replied.

“She was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, of which I have been a member; endorsed by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, of which I have been a member; endorsed by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, of which I have been a member. So surely, I think that regardless of what agenda some individual senators came with today, I think those endorsements speak very loudly.”

“And let us not forget the fact that she comes from a law enforcement family,” Demings said. “I so appreciate what Judge Jackson said today about how she applies the law: without favor or fear.”

“She has earned this spot, this moment where she is in,” Demings later said. “The Senate has seen her before, questioned her before, and confirmed her before — three times, two times unanimously. This is for the Supreme Court in the land. But I believe that the court, if they look at her record, look at her credentials, look at her experience, and judge her in a fair and impartial way, she will receive confirmation from the Senate.

Demings is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.

Rubio, who graduated from a rival high school the year before Jackson, released a statement last week after meeting with her.

“As I said when Judge Jackson was nominated, I cannot support any nominee that believes it is appropriate for judges to craft new policies and create rights instead of interpreting and defending the Constitution as written,” Rubio said. “Judge Jackson’s story is inspiring and I appreciated the opportunity to meet with her. Unfortunately, our conversation today did nothing to ease my concerns that we have starkly different understandings of the Constitution and the role of the Supreme Court.”

Rubio’s initial comments about Jackson were released on Feb. 25, the same day she was nominated.

“President Biden wrongly believes the Supreme Court should act as a legislative branch, actively overriding the will of the people and the Congress,” Rubio said. “My decision will be based on whether Judge Jackson has a demonstrated commitment to original intent, judicial restraint, and the understanding that the Supreme Court is a ‘trier of law’ appellate court and not a ‘trier of fact’ trial court. I will not support any nominee that believes it is appropriate for judges to craft new policies and create rights instead of interpreting and defending the Constitution as written.”