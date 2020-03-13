Delta slashes flights by 40% as virus cripples global travel

TAMPA (AP) – Delta Air Lines will cut passenger-carrying capacity by 40% to deal with a nosedive in travel demand, and it is talking to the White House and Congress about assistance to get through the downturn.

The cut in flying is the largest in Delta’s history, even larger than after the September 2001 terror attacks.

CEO Ed Bastian said Friday the downturn in demand is unlike anything the company has ever seen.

He says he’s optimistic about getting help from the White House and Congress. But he says Delta can’t wait for Washington to act, so it is preserving cash and cutting costs.

International airline Norwegian Air has announced it will be suspending over 4,000 flights and temporarily laying off almost half its workforce.

