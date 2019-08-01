Defense rests in Nicole Nachtman murder trial

Nicole Nachtman stood before Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Sabella and answered only yes and no as he asked her questions on Thursday. Sabella was trying to determine if Nachtman wanted to testify during her trial for murder. Nachtman only answered “no”.

She is on trial for the murder of her mother and stepfather in their quiet Carrollwood neighborhood Aug. 20, 2015.

Thursday, the defense called Charles Ewing, a lawyer and forensic psychologist to testify in the case.

Ewing told jurors the former F.S.U. student had no idea what she was doing at the time of the killings.

“She was in a psychotic state, her reality testing was extremely poor, she had no present capacity to think in rational terms. She was acting irrationally in a psychotic state,” said Ewing.

The state presented a witness with a very different view of Nachtman’s mental well being.

Dr. Emily Lasarou told the jury Nachtman knew very well what she was doing when she killed her mother and stepfather.

“She was actively speaking with her family members during the commission of this crime, saw David after she killed her father and was planning to kill her mother, and there was no indication from him that she was acting out of sorts or being psychotic,” said Lasarou.

Closing arguments in the trial are expected Friday.