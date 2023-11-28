File video: 5-year-old killed after being stabbed by twin brother: sheriff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3-year-old boy died last week after he and his siblings were playing with belts, according to information contained in a a warrant and online fundraiser.

A Bakersfield Police Department investigation was looking into whether the death was an accident, or the result of abuse or neglect, the warrant says.

A police spokesman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

KGET is choosing not to name the child or his family at this time.

Police were called Nov. 20 to an apartment on 38th Street to a report of a child “hanging in a closet and not responsive,” says the warrant filed in Superior Court.

Police arrived around noon to find the child not breathing and with ligature marks around his neck, according to the filing. The parents told police they were watching TV when their daughter ran in the room screaming the boy had died. The father said he began CPR.

The daughter said she, the 3-year-old and another boy were playing with the father’s belts when the other boy choked the 3-year-old, according to the warrant.

The child was taken to a hospital and was believed to be brain dead, according to the warrant. A GoFundMe page set up in his name a week ago said he died from “a tragic accident.”

The home was searched and items in the closet including an empty milk crate and electrical cords were seized, according to the warrant.