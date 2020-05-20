Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Deadly virus threatens US rabbit population

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Humans aren’t the only ones being affected by a highly-contagious virus right now.

“Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Type 2” is threatening rabbits.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the virus can cause internal bleeding and swelling.

The virus has recently killed wild rabbits in New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, Coloradn and California.

The head of the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Ecology at New Mexico State University predicts the disease worked its way through rabbit meat or the domestic rabbit trade.

It also might have been circulating in northern Mexico, which shares a border with New Mexico and Texas.

The highly-contagious illness isn’t connected to coronavirus, only rabbits, hares and pikas, the diminutive cousin of rabbits, can spread it among each other, and humans can’t become infected with it.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss