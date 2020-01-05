Deadly plane crash at Alabama airport; investigation underway

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a plane crash that occurred Sunday afternoon at Folsom Field Airport in Cullman, Alabama.

Authorities believe the accident happened between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. Two people were killed in the plane crash, Cullman Regional Aiport General Manager Ben Harrison reported in a brief news conference.

At this time, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Cullman County EMA, and Vinemont Fire Department are among agencies assisting in the plane crash investigation.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST STORIES: