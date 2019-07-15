Deputies investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A deadly accident shut down a portion of U.S. Highway 92 in Lakeland Monday morning, officials said.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a motorcycle collided with a semi-truck on Highway 92 near Fish Hatchery Road at about 7:55 a.m. Monday.
At least one person has died, but it’s unclear if any other injuries were reported.
All lanes of the highway have since reopened.
LATEST STORIES:
- Search underway for missing, endangered man in Lakewood Ranch area
- Bodies of 2 decapitated dogs found in Maryland woods
- Bradenton man sentenced for raping 1-year-old, posting videos on dark web
- Documentary on Skyway Bridge disaster opening at Tampa Theatre this year
- Mother struck and killed by stolen vehicle after her car broke down, police say