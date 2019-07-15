Deputies investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A deadly accident shut down a portion of U.S. Highway 92 in Lakeland Monday morning, officials said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a motorcycle collided with a semi-truck on Highway 92 near Fish Hatchery Road at about 7:55 a.m. Monday.

At least one person has died, but it’s unclear if any other injuries were reported.

All lanes of the highway have since reopened.

