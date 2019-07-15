Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Deputies investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Lakeland

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A deadly accident shut down a portion of U.S. Highway 92 in Lakeland Monday morning, officials said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a motorcycle collided with a semi-truck on Highway 92 near Fish Hatchery Road at about 7:55 a.m. Monday.

At least one person has died, but it’s unclear if any other injuries were reported.

All lanes of the highway have since reopened.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss