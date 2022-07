TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A deadly crash closed a roadway in Tampa Sunday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police said they were investigating a single-vehicle fatality that happened on East Adamo Drive.

The crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Adamo Drive at 50th Street. It is not known how long the closure will last as the investigation continues.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes to travel in the meantime.