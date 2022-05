TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fatal crash early Sunday morning closed lanes on I-75 just north of the I-4 ramp, according to FHP.

One person died in a two-car accident just after 3 a.m.

All I-75 northbound lanes are closed just north of the I-4 interchange. Drivers should take a different route at this time.

FHP does have an update as to when the lanes will reopen.