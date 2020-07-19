Deadline tonight for Hillsborough co. parents to decide if child returns to classroom

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – The deadline for Hillsborough County parents to decide whether or not their child will return to the classroom this upcoming school year is Sunday night.

Hillsborough County Public Schools chose to give families more time to make the important decision on what option of learning they want for their student(s) in the fall by extending the deadline for the Declaration of Intent for a second time.

The deadline is Sunday night at midnight.

The decision to extend the deadline came after Superintendent Addison Davis made a recommendation this past week to the Hillsborough County School Board to delay the start of the upcoming school year by two weeks. That would push the first day of school back to Aug. 24.

For more information on the county’s school reopening plan, click here.

To make your Declaration of Intent, click here.

