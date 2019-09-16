Daytona Beach serial killer likely identified thanks to DNA from Palm Beach County murder case

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — WESH 2 has learned that a break in a Palm Beach County murder case may have led to the identification of a Daytona Beach serial killer.

DNA from a murder case in Palm Beach County could be linked to the murders of at least two victims in Daytona Beach between 2005 and 2007. The suspect has been detained.

Four women in Volusia County, Laquetta Gunther, Julie Green, Iwana Patton and Stacey Gage, were murdered between December 2005 and January 2008, though officials believe the last victim was murdered in December 2007.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said ballistics and DNA from the murders matched, but at the time they did not have the suspect’s DNA on file. However, the Palm Beach County case appears to link at least two of the Daytona Beach killings to the identified suspect.

The Daytona Beach Police Department, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, and state attorney RJ Larizza were scheduled to have a press conference Monday morning but that has been postponed.

Further details to follow.

