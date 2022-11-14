TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Actor John Aniston, the father of actress Jennifer Aniston, has died at the age of 89, she confirmed to her Instagram account on Monday.

According to his daughter, he passed away on Friday.

“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔⁣. Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️,” she wrote to her account.

The veteran actor is best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis in ‘Days of Our Lives’.