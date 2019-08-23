DAY 3: Closing arguments and jury deliberations in the Michael Drejka trial could take place

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Closing arguments and jury deliberations in the Michael Drejka trial could take place as soon as Friday.

Friday marked day three of testimony in the controversial manslaughter trial. To review day two of testimony, click here.

Michael Drejka shot and killed Markeis McGlockton in a Circle A convenience store parking lot last year after an argument over a handicapped parking spot.

Throughout the day (Updates go from most recent to oldest):

9:52 p.m.

The state is cross-examining defense expert, Sean Brown.

9:32 p.m.

Defense Attorney Theresa Jean-Pierre Coy calls Sean Brown, owner and CEO at Trademark Security Services, to the stand. Brown is a retired U.S. Marine and teaches concealed carry classes.

Brown is asked to discuss threat assessment and how it relates to his company. He is also asked to discuss “blading” and the “21 foot rule.” Both terms were discussed on day two of testimony.

Brown also discusses in depth “force continuum” and “force multiplier.”

During Drejka’s post-shooting interview and interrogation, he told detectives he used “force multiplier.”

On Thursday, Roy Bedard, a police trainer, explained how Drejka used the term incorrectly to justify shooting McGlockton.

“Force multiplier” is a military term that refers to tools that help amplify or produce more force.

Brown is then asked to demonstrate for the jury the Weaver Stance, a weight forward stance.

8:45 a.m.

The defense’s first witness to testify on Friday is Dr. Valerie McClain.

McClain is a licensed psychologist for the State of Florida. She is asked to discuss from a psychological standpoint, what happens to a person when they are under attack.



#MichaelDrejka manslaughter trial: Dr. Valerie McClain about to testify about the surveillance video … when prosecutor Fred Schaub says your honor … I think we need to approach the bench.https://t.co/a96hz3sIBl — chip osowski (@WFLAChip) August 23, 2019

The prosecutor argued how being able to see hands is necessary when determining a fighting stance and mentions how Drejka never saw McGlockton’s hands the day of the shooting. Instead, he mentions how Drejka and only saw McGlockton’s feet.

The prosecutor then asks McClain to demonstrate an aggressive fighting stance.

Prosecution then asks defense expert, McClain, is she ever spoke with Drejka. She says she wasn’t asked to and it wasn’t her role.