Day 2 at the Ruskin vaccination pop-up site runs smoothly; no appointments needed

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — More and more FEMA vaccination sites are popping up all around the Tampa Bay area. Friday was day two for the Ruskin location at Hillsborough Community College.

People waiting at the site said things ran pretty smoothly. Many were grateful to have this pop-up option.

“I’ve been calling trying to make a reservation online. It’s almost impossible to do that,” said Ulises Varela.

At this FEMA site, there’s no appointment needed, which is why Varela didn’t hesitate to jump in this long line with the many others.

“What ever it takes… It doesn’t bother me at all,” he said.

This satellite site is intended to give different parts of the community access to the vaccine. You are still required to fall under one of listed categories to get the shot: 65 and older, healthcare personnel, individuals extremely vulnerable to the virus, as well as teachers, law enforcement and firefighters 50 years and up.

“A friend told me to come to this place and show my papers,” Varela said.

He’s looking forward to feeling more secure once he gets the shots.

This Ruskin location isn’t the only one up and running. The Hillsborough County Health Department has another vaccination site at the Tampa Greyhound Track. County leaders tell 8 On Your Side there was very few people there on Friday, so they’re encouraging people to stop by that location as well.

The Ruskin site will be open until March 14. Anyone that qualifies can walk right up and get in line.