Day 2 at the Ruskin vaccination pop-up site runs smoothly; no appointments needed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — More and more FEMA vaccination sites are popping up all around the Tampa Bay area. Friday was day two for the Ruskin location at Hillsborough Community College.

People waiting at the site said things ran pretty smoothly. Many were grateful to have this pop-up option.

“I’ve been calling trying to make a reservation online. It’s almost impossible to do that,” said Ulises Varela.

At this FEMA site, there’s no appointment needed, which is why Varela didn’t hesitate to jump in this long line with the many others.

“What ever it takes… It doesn’t bother me at all,” he said.

This satellite site is intended to give different parts of the community access to the vaccine. You are still required to fall under one of listed categories to get the shot: 65 and older, healthcare personnel, individuals extremely vulnerable to the virus, as well as teachers, law enforcement and firefighters 50 years and up.

“A friend told me to come to this place and show my papers,” Varela said.

He’s looking forward to feeling more secure once he gets the shots.

This Ruskin location isn’t the only one up and running. The Hillsborough County Health Department has another vaccination site at the Tampa Greyhound Track. County leaders tell 8 On Your Side there was very few people there on Friday, so they’re encouraging people to stop by that location as well.

The Ruskin site will be open until March 14. Anyone that qualifies can walk right up and get in line.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss