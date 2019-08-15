Davenport school put on lockdown after report of ‘suspicious person’ near campus

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Davenport School of the Arts is on lockdown status as deputies investigate reports of a suspicious person near the campus.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are now at the school, which is on 4751 County Road 547.
The building is secure, according to deputies.
Further information was not immediately available.
