Daughter of Hank Williams Jr. killed in Tennessee crash

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 27-year-old daughter of country music singer Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a crash Saturday night in Henry County.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Katherine Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, when she crashed around 7:45 p.m. along Highway 79 near Antioch Road. The SUV, which was towing a boat, crossed the median and rolled over, traveling across the northbound lanes and coming to a stop on the shoulder.

Williams-Dunning was killed, troopers said. Her 29-year-old husband Tyler Dunning was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His condition was not immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation.

