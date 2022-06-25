SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was caught trying to avoid rush hour traffic by driving on a Sarasota sidewalk, deputies said.

Video released by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office showed the driver veer off Fruitville Road and go on the pavement before deputies stopped their car.

The person who recorded the video told deputies this incident happened Tuesday morning and that it happened regularly.

Deputies then went to the road Wednesday morning and saw the car go on the sidewalk again. When the driver noticed the deputies, they then returned to the road.

The driver ended up getting a citation for their trouble.