‘Dancing Lions Foundation’ gives everyone the chance to boogie

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Ladies with special needs from all around Tampa Bay will come together to perform in ballroom dancing competition.

The Hilton Downtown Tampa hotel will showcase the fancy footwork of the Dancing Lions Foundation for the third annual Ballroom Competition event.

The Dancing Lions Foundation strives to promote the full inclusion of artists with disabilities into all facets of the dance community.

“Social inclusion through the act of movement, the shared experience that dance provides the artists and their families, together with the rhythm and sounds of joy, accomplishment, and pride is the core of the foundation’s mission,” Mary Fuller, founder of the Dancing Lions Foundation said.

This yearly event welcomes children and adults with special needs to perform solo or in formation.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Hilton Downtown Tampa, 211 N. Tampa Street.

Tickets are not required to attend the event; seats are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Dancing Lions Foundation.