Dale Mabry Highway to close in South Tampa Friday for railroad crossing repairs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A project to replace a railroad crossing will affect drivers in South Tampa on Friday.
Work crews will perform maintenance at the crossing on Dale Mabry Highway just south of Fair Oaks Avenue.
A section of the highway between Gandy Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue will be closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It’s expected to reopen Monday, weather permitting.
Drivers will still have access to nearby businesses and residences. Motorists can use either Bay to Bay Boulevard, Manhattan Avenue or Gandy Boulevard as a detour.
Motorists should plan for heavy traffic volumes.
