TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dade City man who strangled his girlfriend was stabbed by a child Tuesday, the Dade City Police Department said.

Dade City police officers and Pasco County deputies responded to the area of Willingham Ave. and Hestor Lake in regard to a domestic disturbance where someone was reportedly stabbed.

When officers arrived, they said they learned the domestic dispute had turned violent. Police said a man choked his girlfriend with his hands, strangling her until she passed out.

Investigators said one of the woman’s children attempted to intervene, however, the man then attacked a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old with a broom handle, striking them several times. Officials said the children are not related to the man.

During the attack, police said one of the children had armed themselves with a kitchen knife and stabbed the man.

Police said a neighbor called 911 and the man fled the area before officers arrived at the scene.

Officials said the man, later identified as 39-year-old Donald Parker, was taken into custody. Police said he did have multiple stab wounds from the incident and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. He did require surgery due to the life-threatening injuries.

Police said Parker did have life-threatening injuries and required surgery. His surgery was successful and a full recovery is expected, officers said.

Parker will be booked into jail once he is released from the hospital.