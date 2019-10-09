Dade City man killed in fiery U.S. 301 crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dade City man was killed in a fiery crash on U.S. Highway 301 Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the area of U.S. Highway 301 and Primo Drive shortly before 6:30 p.m.

FHP investigators said the man, 40-year-old Fernando Hernandez-Lara, was heading south on the outside lane of the highway when he lost control of his Chevrolet HHR.

The vehicle traveled across a center grass median and hit a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The Chevrolet HHR became engulfed in flames and Hernandez-Lara died at the scene.

The other driver was taken to Lakeland Regional Health to be treated for minor injuries.

Investigators have not determined whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

