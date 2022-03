HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dade City man died Saturday afternoon after a health issue led to a deadly wreck, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 70-year-old driver was heading south on Burwell Road when he suffered a “medical emergency” that caused him to lose control.

The man’s van left the road, crashed through a fence, and hit a tree before it caught on fire.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.