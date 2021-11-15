Dad who killed man he accused of sex-trafficking his daughter is no ‘hero,’ grieving family says

“Claims by his confessed killer have been very hurtful and only added to our family’s grief," Andrew Sorensen's parents said in a statement.

(NBC News) — It has the makings of a Hollywood thriller: A determined dad rescues his teenage daughter from an alleged Seattle sex trafficking ring and then takes brutal and deadly revenge on the boyfriend who he claims sold her into bondage.

That’s what police said John Eisenman did. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen, according to the Spokane Police Department and published reports.

“It was something that a lot of men say they would do for their daughter,” Eisenman’s fiancé, Brenda Kross, told NBC affiliate KHQ of Spokane.

But Sorensen’s parents told NBC News that to save himself from a long prison sentence, Eisenman and his family are demonizing a developmentally disabled young man who was born with autism and cerebral palsy and who has no ties to sex traffickers.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.