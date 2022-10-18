TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration finalized a historic ruling to improve access to hearing aids and lower costs for millions of Americans back in August this year, some retailers are set to begin selling the devices over-the-counter.

The FDA ruling on Aug. 16, established a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids, allowing customers with hearing impairments to purchase hearing aids directly from stores or online retailers without the need for a medical exam, prescription or a fitting adjustment by an audiologist.

The following retailers that will begin selling the hearing aids online and over-the-counter include CVS, Walmart, Walgreens and Best Buy.

CVS listed the devices on its website with prices ranging from $199 to $999. The drug store chain will start selling them at select locations beginning in November.

On Monday, Walgreens started selling the hearing aids over-the-counter and online nationwide for $799 a pair. According to the company, by comparison, the average cost of prescription hearing aids can range between $2,000 and $8,000.

Walmart will also be offering over-the-counter hearing aids online and in stores in Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas. NBC News reported that the hearing aids will be available at additional locations nationwide. Prices range from $199 to $999 depending on the device.

Lastly, Best Buy is offering 20 different over-the-counter hearing aids online with prices ranging from $200 to $3,000, according to the store. Over 300 Best Buy stores across the country will offer the devices later this month.

According to the FDA, close to 30 million adults in the United States could benefit from hearing aid use. With many hearing aid devices being costly, the new ruling will allow those with trouble of hearing a sense of relief.

“Hearing loss is a critical public health issue that affects the ability of millions of Americans to effectively communicate in their daily social interactions,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. in a statement. “Establishing this new regulatory category will allow people with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss to have convenient access to an array of safe, effective and affordable hearing aids from their neighborhood store or online.”

In an analysis, the FDA estimated that over-the-counter hearing aids could save consumers around $1,438 each since they aren’t bundled with costly professional services.