CVS Pharmacy tech accused of stealing prescription drugs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A CVS pharmacy tech is facing grand theft charges after police say she stole drugs and other items from the store over a three and a half year period.

Investigators were called to the store at 2100 66th Street North in St. Petersburg after another employee discovered items missing.

Sandra Bentil is with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

“We were called to CVS by an employee there and they stated that they found that she had taken items,” said Bentil. “Including prescription drugs, personal hygiene items and food items as well.”

According to the arrest report, 24-year-old Natasha Nicole Curry told arresting officers that she would sell the items out of her vehicle.

Deputies released Curry after she posted a $2,500 bond.

Police say additional charges are possible.