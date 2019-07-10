Customers’ questions unanswered as D-R-A-C Construction owners flee from camera

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Customers want to know whether the problems and excuses provided by Hillsborough contractor Danny Musgrove were legitimate or if delays on their construction projects were intentional.

Musgrove is president of D-R-A-C Construction, LLC. His wife Rhonda is vice president of this small company that has left a big hurt on homeowners.

For more than a year customers complained to 8 On Your Side that D-R-A-C Construction took their money, left them with shoddy unfinished work and owner Danny Musgrove was a no show. Once they handed Musgrove tens of thousands of dollars, they claim, the delays became more frequent and longer.

Musgrove failed to respond to our phone calls and emails, so we approached him.

“Get away from me,” Musgrove stated as he ran from our camera and hurried into his pickup truck.

“Our lawyer is handling it and I can’t believe you’re doing this to us,” Rhonda Musgrove shouted as she ran into the other side of their truck.

In April we told you that Tim and Beth Smetana signed a contract with the Musgroves for D-R-A-C to build their retirement home.

“He’s totally destroyed our dream home and our retirement,” Tim Smetana stated.

The Smetanas contacted 8 On Your Side two years after they signed that contract.

“We paid him a $190,250 dollars which is 90% and the house is 60 to 65% finished,” Beth Smetana explained.

Musgrove didn’t put enough rebar in concrete walls.

“It’s just a mess, never seen anything like this in my life,” Tim Smetana added.

Musgrove did a sloppy job on the lanai and he left the garage door rails outside the laundry room so low, they could lop off someone’s head. The Smetanas also showed me liens placed on their home because Musgrove bounced checks to suppliers.

“There are subcontractors that haven’t been paid that we need to pay them off as well,” Beth Smetana said.

When I confronted Danny Musgrove in a parking lot, he decided it was time to scram.

“You lied the whole time, everything we’ve sent you with our lawyer, you still lied,” Rhonda Musgrove shouted.

The Smetanas filed a lengthy complaint with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation against Musgrove and D-R-A-C.

“He should lose his license,” Tim Smetana said.

Danny and Rhonda Musgrove drove away from our parking lot meeting, offering no explanation.

Maybe they’re just too busy with a new company they just registered with the state called Mon Abri Luxury Homes, Inc.

