Witnesses, former deputy testify at Curtis Reeves trial

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The murder trial continues Tuesday for a retired Tampa police captain who shot and killed a man in a Wesley Chapel movie theater eight years ago.

Curtis Reeves is standing trial for the 2014 shooting death of 43-year-old Chad Oulson.

Reeves had been arguing with Oulson over his use of a cellphone in the theater. After Oulson threw popcorn in his face, Reeves pulled out a handgun and opened fire, killing him. A bullet also hit Oulson’s wife, Nicole.

Defense attorneys claim Reeves felt threatened enough by Oulson to fire in self-defense. But a judge ruled in 2017 that the “stand your ground” law was not applicable in this case.

Reeves’ trial resumed around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. It’s expected to last about three weeks.

Prosecutors questioned Charles Cummings who witnessed the shooting. Cummings said he was there to watch Lone Survivor with his disabled son when he heard the two men arguing and a shot fired. He said he watched Oulson fall to his feet after the shooting. Defense attorney Dino Michaels said the statements he provided were inconsistent and read out a transcript from a deposition he gave years ago, pointing out the differences in wording.

Jane Roy, a retired bookkeeper and one of several witnesses, testified that while she couldn’t remember what she said all those years ago, she remembered the light level and noise in the theater, as well as what was said by those involved.

“(Reeves) stood up quickly, and he had a frown on his face, and if you think of Snow White and the seven dwarfs,” Roy said. “He looked like Grumpy to me. He was angry.”

Another person who testified was Alan Hamilton, a retired Sumter County Sheriff’s Deputy, who was in the theater at the time of the shooting. Hamilton offered aid and took Reeves’ weapon after he shot Oulson.

He said hewalked down to Reeves and saw him sitting in the theater seat with his firearm on his left knee. He then grabbed the weapon and put it in his back pocket.

According to the former deputy, Reeves was cooperative

